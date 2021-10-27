102621 Poul Eric Norgaard

Visiting Danish pastor Poul Eric Norgaard stands with his wife and daughter. He will lead Sunday's service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Santa Ynez wearing a traditional Danish robe. 

 Contributed

Visiting Danish pastor Poul Eric Norgaard will fill in for Pastor Jess Knauft at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Santa Ynez and lead Sunday service this weekend in a traditional Danish robe.

Norgaard, who was born and raised in Denmark and moved to Los Angeles in 2004, will celebrate Reformation Sunday with a harvest-themed message and share his personal experience growing up in the rural areas of Denmark.

Norgaard is a working priest at large and a real estate agent in the area of Palos Verdes. 

 

0
0
0
0
0