Visiting Danish pastor Poul Eric Norgaard will fill in for Pastor Jess Knauft at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Santa Ynez and lead Sunday service this weekend in a traditional Danish robe.
Norgaard, who was born and raised in Denmark and moved to Los Angeles in 2004, will celebrate Reformation Sunday with a harvest-themed message and share his personal experience growing up in the rural areas of Denmark.
Norgaard is a working priest at large and a real estate agent in the area of Palos Verdes.