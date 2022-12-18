Christmas has always been my favorite time of year. Before Thanksgiving is put away, I am anxiously anticipating Christmas with its colorful decorations and friend and family gatherings.
I love Christmas carols, gift giving, traditions and food. I don’t believe I am alone in my eager anticipation and busy planning for this special holiday.
Through the years as my family has expanded, the season has become a bit overwhelming.
For me, I fear it is too easy in all the excitement and bustle to lose sight of what we are really celebrating at Christmas time. And so, I must pause, reflect, and realize that there would be no Christmas without Christ. All my preparations and participation should be in honor of Him.
Reflection on His birth and His life reminds me that Jesus Christ came to this earth to show me how to live and then gave His life that I might live forever. This is very personal to me, but it is applicable to you and all mankind.
It seems appropriate that we might ponder what gifts we could give to Him this blessed season.
I remember as a child reading the following stanza by the English poet Christina Rossetti:
What can I give Him poor as I am?
If I were a shepherd. I would bring a lamb
If I were a wise man would do my part,
Yet what can I give him, Give my heart. (1)
I was intrigued by the words of this poem but uncertain of its meaning. Now with decades of Christmases and life experiences behind me, I am beginning to understand that my greatest gift to Christ is a heart full of love towards Him and my fellow man.
Perhaps I could give more of this Christmas season to Him in my thoughts, my actions, and my preparations. Perhaps my love for Him could spill over to everyone around me, not just during the month of December but throughout the year ahead.
Yes, I do believe this is the gift I will give this year.
Ann Harris lives in Arroyo Grande and is the local Communications Director for the six congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Santa Maria area.