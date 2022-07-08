Did you know that we have one of the oldest and largest women’s organizations in the world right here in Santa Maria?
Relief Society is an extraordinary woman’s organization in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The founding meeting of the Relief Society was on March 17, 1842, and women in this organization have been filing needs through service ever since.
Today there are more than 7 million members in over 188 countries and territories around the world. While I have been a member and served in the Relief Society, I have been taught and tutored by amazing women. I have learned leadership skills, and developed new gifts such as teaching, public speaking, and planning and organizing meetings, activities, and service projects.
Women have served me and taught me how to serve. They have helped me become a builder of stronger, and more spiritual families.
The Relief Society inspires and teaches women to help them increase their faith in Heavenly Father, and in Jesus Christ and His atonement, to strengthen families, and to seek out and help those in need.
The Relief Society motto is “Charity never faileth,” from 1 Corinthians 13:8 in the New Testament. Charity is at the heart of the society. Charity means to us far more than a feeling of benevolence. Charity is born of faith in Jesus Christ and is an effect of His sacrifice working in our hearts.
Jesus Christ is the perfect example of charity. While He was on the earth, He always “went about doing good,” teaching the gospel and showing tender compassion for the poor, afflicted, and distressed.
He said, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). This was the greatest act of longsuffering, kindness, and selflessness that we will ever know.
I have observed and received ministering from the women of the Relief Society as they make a powerful influence for good in strengthening families, and our communities. Relief Society has taught me that we all are a much-needed force for love, truth and righteousness in this world. We need to work together to nurture families, friends, and neighbors. It is through each of us that God’s perfect love for all people is accomplished.
Through these experiences, I have had an increased sense of belonging, identity, and self-worth. Satan will do anything in an all-out attempt to prevent us from understanding how the Lord sees us, because the more clearly we understand our divine identity, the more immune we become to Satan and his ways.
We will never be happy or feel peace; we will never deal well with life’s trials; we will never live up to who we are as woman of God until we overcome our mortal identity crisis. We can do this by understanding who we are, who we have always been, and who we may become.
I know that we are all children of a loving Heavenly Father who knows each of us by name. There is a work for us to do that God has called us to do. Building strong families through love and service, caring for our neighbors and ministering to the one, the way the Savior of the world did, is where we find Joy.