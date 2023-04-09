tim dinkins mug xyz
Buy Now

The most exhilarating message I have ever given was during a sunrise service at San Gabriel Community Church. I remember that Easter Sunday so vividly because I was facing the rising sun while I preached about the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the grave. It was surreal to think about how the very same sun had risen on an empty tomb more than two thousand years ago.

When I spoke, on that Resurrection Sunday, I focused on how Peter and John discovered the empty tomb in John 20:1-10. John’s account begins with Mary Magdalene visiting the tomb early in the morning, while it was still dark. She saw that the tomb stone had been rolled away! She ran to Simon Peter and immediately told him, “They have taken the Lord out of the tomb, and we do not know where they have laid him.” Naturally, Peter was concerned that someone had stolen the body, so he dashed out of the home and raced towards the tomb. We know from the Bible’s account that John joined Peter running to the tomb. They both raced towards the tomb to see what had happened to Jesus’ body.

We know that John was faster than Peter because John 20:4-5 tells us that he overtook Peter and arrived at the tomb first. John then stooped down to look into the tomb, but he did not go inside. The Bible gives very specific details about what happened next. It says, “Then Simon Peter came, following him, and went into the tomb. He saw the linen cloths lying there, and the face cloth, which had been on Jesus’ head, not lying with the linen cloths but folded up in a place by itself.”

Pastor Tim can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com. His articles can be read at www.christandcommonsense.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you