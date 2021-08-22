Local congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints have the opportunity to partner with the Church’s worldwide welfare system to benefit their communities.
The Church’s Santa Maria 3rd Ward has adopted the Santa Barbara County Foodbank. In addition to providing volunteers on an ongoing basis to sort and deliver food in the community, the Church periodically ships bulk food supplies to the Santa Maria Foodbank site. Pictured are representatives of the Church and the FoodBank welcoming the latest delivery.
Anna Mengel, regional president of the church’s women’s organization, the Relief Society, explained that “Although the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is a worldwide church, we love to serve in our communities and follow the Savior's example to love thy neighbor as thy self. We know that our neighbor is anyone in need.
"We encourage our members to serve beyond the walls of our homes and chapels for we have abundant blessings. We like to reach out in Christ-like service to share those blessings with those in need. We are grateful for the FoodBank and all that they do to serve in our community.”