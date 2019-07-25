Bethania Lutheran Church volunteers recently assembled 629 Brown Bag Breakfasts for distribution to low-income seniors who rely on local senior centers for nourishment.
More than 40 members of Bethania Lutheran Church gathered on Sunday, July 14, to assemble the Brown Bags, loading them with protein drinks, juice drinks, fruit, pudding cups, and breakfast items (oatmeal, breakfast bars, pastries, and granola bars).
Linda Marzullo, chair of the church’s Social Ministry Committee says that many of the low-income seniors in the community depend on the local senior centers for their main meal —usually lunch, but may lack the resources to provide a breakfast for themselves.
“Often they need to take their medications in the morning with food, and the Brown Bag Breakfast program provides them with the needed nourishment,” Marzullo explained.
Support from Viking Charities, Union Bank, Nielsen’s Market, New Frontiers Marketplace and Thrivent Financial Services enabled the volunteer team to pack a record number of Brown Bags, according to the church.
The next Brown Bag Breakfast packing will next take place on Sept. 8, at Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road in Solvang.
For more information, to help out, or donate, contact the Church Office at 805-688-4637.