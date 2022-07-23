witnesses.jpg

Jehova's Witnesses return to public ministry in Sequoia National Park. 

If you happen to be in Sequoia National Park this week, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.

Thousands of these carts will be rolling down the streets of communities like the Central Valley across the world this week as Jehovah’s Witnesses recommence their global public preaching work some 24 months after putting it on pause due to the pandemic.

“We are excited and eager to return to our public ministry,” said David Cohen, local spokesman for California. “During the pandemic, more than 113,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses across the state continued to reach people through letters and phone calls, but there is nothing like seeing our neighbors in person.”

