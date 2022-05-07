During a quiet moment, I marvel at the beauty and variety of this world. I look past our modest human creations of stucco and concrete, and look at the green hills and blue skies that surround the Santa Maria Valley, or at our scenic coastlines just a short distance away. I believe these are God’s creations. In addition to our physical surroundings, I marvel at the exquisiteness of God’s other, more important creation — humankind.
Our physical bodies are remarkable, including our ability to see and absorb and interpret light, to hear and perceive sound vibrations, and to touch and sense temperature and distinguish textures. These are just a few short descriptions of what humans can physically do. Intellectually, and collectively, humans have achieved advancements in science and the arts, and have built economies supported by industry and technology. I am amazed at what we can do, as individuals, and together, as a society.
The beauty of our physical surroundings and the intricacies of our human bodies, including our intellectual capacities, indicate we are a part of something greater, something universal and divine. Beyond earthly beauty and human biology, I am amazed at the idea of life itself - of being alive and having awareness, a conscience, with agency to choose and decide. Altogether, our earthly surroundings and our human body, including all of its cellular and molecular processes, denote there is a God.
With God, we have truth. With God, we have governing laws and morals. The physics of our planet, and the chemistry and biology of our human bodies reflect scientific laws and processes that are constant and absolute. In the same way, I believe our morals, or spiritual laws, are also absolute.
There is a right and wrong, and we have a conscience to innately distinguish good from evil. As one example, we understand that honesty is right, and lying is wrong. I believe we all have access to the light of Christ that prompts us to do good and to refrain from evil. Our conscience, and influence from the light of Christ, gives us our sense of justice, and our hope for and understanding of peace.
Some argue truth is relative, that an individual has no more claim to what is right and true than another individual. Asserting relative truth undermines justice, and any hope for good, since justice and good would have no definition. Also, relative truth is self-contradicting.
The pain and sorrow that often accompany the human experience can lead us to doubt the existence of a loving, Heavenly Father. It is tempting to concede to relative, multiple truths when we live in a world of opposing interests and ideologies.
Let us not doubt nor concede. Pain, sorrow, disappointment and disagreements are part of the mortal experience. Trials and challenges refine us, and provide opportunities for personal growth, and in many instances, to become more understanding, more patient, and more giving and selfless. We can exercise faith in Jesus Christ, our Savior, who has redeemed us from our sins, but also, carried the burdens of our pain and sorrow.
While our knowledge of the physical comes from the scientific process, our knowledge of the spiritual comes from faith and enduring life experiences. As we increase our spiritual knowledge, we will understand that our Heavenly Father loves us fully and completely.
I have called out the beauty of this earth and the intricacies of our human bodies as creations of the divine. However, God’s creations are only fully realized after we have fulfilled our purpose here on this earth, with our personal growth and service to others.
I marvel at our teachers, our healers, our peacemakers, and noble mothers and fathers, with their consistent acts of service and love. Let us continue to do good, together, and fulfill the measure of our creation, and to ultimately return to live with our Heavenly Father.