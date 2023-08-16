The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society presented the Chamber Music Trio Saturday during the Music at the Library series at the Santa Maria Publi…
Looking for a new way to express yourself artistically? Guided artistic expression is a great way to to explore complex emotions or deep personal truths.
Maybe you have lost the connection to modeling clay, paint and brush or the camera shutter and need to simply explore a new medium for your voice.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Library's Learning Loft, adult library patrons are invited to explore a free Inkblot Book Art Workshop.
Participating artists will learn how to upcycle novels by creating a Rorschach painting using India ink. All materials will be provided at the workshop, however space is limited and registration is required.
Anyone interested in this workshop may register by visiting the library’s online events calendar, by clicking here, or by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 South McClelland St. in Santa Maria. See a full list of services offered at the main library, and a full list of branch locations on their website, www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.