The Grace Temple MBC Choir sings during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Lompoc at the El Camino Community Center in Lompoc in 2019.

 Len Wood, Staff file

The life and legacy of civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored Monday with a multi-event celebration and fundraiser at Lompoc's Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center.

This year's theme is “Honoring the King: His life, His Legacy, His Dream.”

According to event organizers, the MLK Day Celebration Committee, a “Peace and Unity in the Community” march will be held at 9 a.m. prior to the guest-speaker celebration event.

