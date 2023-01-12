This year's theme is “Honoring the King: His life, His Legacy, His Dream.”
According to event organizers, the MLK Day Celebration Committee, a “Peace and Unity in the Community” march will be held at 9 a.m. prior to the guest-speaker celebration event.
“We plan to march and come together as a community in MLK’s honor," said Grace Temple Pastor Ron Wiley. "There is still work to be done to make our community a better place for everyone and this is the perfect time for that reminder."
Following the march, a community celebration at approximately 11 a.m. will take place at the Dick DeWees Center, located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave., featuring keynote speakers Pastor James Earl Cray of True Vine Bible Fellowship, Brynn Wiley and Dr. Donald Wesson of New Hope MBC, among others.
City officials and community groups, including the City of Lompoc Police Department and YMCA, will be in attendance, organizers noted.
“Our committee's goal is to share the message of Martin Luther King Jr. now and into the future," said Wiley. "We come together in hopes that our that our community can celebrate his impact on the world at our annual event."
Both events are free and open to the public.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a holiday marking the change-maker's date of birth, was signed into law on Nov. 2, 1983 and first observed on the third Monday of Jan. 1986.
King was a leader in the movement to end racial segregation in the United States and advocated for non-violent protest. He became the youngest man to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
For more information or to help sponsor or donate to the event, contact Pastor Ron Wiley at wileyrt2@cs.com or call 805-698-6010.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.