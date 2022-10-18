Enjoy a trip on the Santa Maria Wine Trolley through Thanksgiving

The Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to tour the tastes of local wines and wineries on the Santa Maria Wine Trolley, and due to high demand they have announced that the trolley will continue operating through Thanksgiving.
Tickets for the trolley can be purchased in advanced for only $15 per rider at many locations including Costa de Oro Winery, Naughty Oak Brewing Company in Orcutt or at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.
“The end-of-season interest we’ve seen this year has translated to a significant uptick in riders,” said Jennifer Harrison, Santa Maria Valley’s Tourism Director. “Also, the tasting rooms along the route have seen increases in sales as a direct result of the trolley – we’re happy to help continue supporting their success by extending the trolley’s season.”