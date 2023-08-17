The community is invited to spend a special day at Waller Park Sunday complete with a beer and wine garden by the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, live music from local favorite Soul Kool, food trucks and much more.
The free event is scheduled for four hours starting at noon, and features vendors of many types as well as entertainment options for the whole family. To cut down on traffic in and around the popular park, free shuttle service is available from the Santa Maria Valley YMCA.
Find more information on the event on Facebook by going to the 'Day in the Park' Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DayinPark.