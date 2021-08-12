The Santa Barbara Zoo has added a new four-legged member to its family after Ajax, an endangered Amur leopard, gave birth to her first cub Aug. 6.
The occasion marks the first Amur leopard birth at the Santa Barbara Zoo in more than 20 years, a spokeswoman for the zoo said.
"The two are doing well and currently bonding behind the scenes," the spokeswoman said.
The female cub has been named Marta by her Premier Foster Feeder sponsors, Marta Holsman Babson and Henrietta Holsman Fore.
The cub weighed in at 1.1 pounds at its first medical examination on Aug. 6.
Dr. Julie Barnes, the zoo’s vice president of Animal Care & Health, said based on video monitoring the cub appeared strong and active after birth.
“Unfortunately, we did not see any confirmed nursing within the first 12 hours after birth, so the cub required some supportive care," Barnes said. "Ajax was separated briefly from the cub and, then, reunited."
A few hours later, nursing was observed.
"Ajax seems to be settling into motherhood well and is exhibiting good maternal behavior so far," Barnes said. "The first week is a critical period for cub survival. If all goes well, we will leave mother and cub alone to bond during this time and continue monitoring them closely by video.”
Ajax and her cub will not be visible to the public for several months, the spokeswoman said, and will remain in their den behind the scenes during what is considered a critical bonding period.
Once mom and cub have bonded and the cub receives a clean bill of health, Ajax and the cub will rotate with the father, Kasha, in having access to their exhibit habitat, the spokeswoman said.
In the wild, males and females typically do not remain together after breeding occurs, so the separation is important for the safety of Ajax and the cub.
Amur leopards are known to be the most endangered cats in the world, with only 100 estimated to be remaining in the wild.
