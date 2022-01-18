Elverhoj Museum of History and Art will debut the works of featured Santa Barbara artist Susan Read Cronin in an opening reception and art exhibition that celebrates the beauty of the West Coast.
The event, themed "Fables, Foibles & Fairy Tales," will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, in downtown Solvang and showcases Cronin's works in a variety of forms that include bronze sculptures, silhouettes and poetry.
Cronin's artwork, which has been exhibited at numerous museums and can be found in both private and public collections, offers a twist of humor and ranges from a tiny bronze acorn “army” racing to the rescue to an 8-foot-tall poem, according to a museum spokeswoman, who said the featured poetry is a creative result spun during the pandemic.
The exhibit, slated to remain on display through April 24, also is a special opportunity for art collectors to purchase.
Upcoming museum events:
- “Through the Looking Glass”: A talk with the artist featuring Cronin at 3:30 p.m. Feb 12
- “Do Sculptures Speak?”: A joint artist conversation featuring Cronin and Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emerita Laure-Ann Bosselaar at 3:30 p.m. March 5
- “Voices in Poetry”: Cronin and Bosselaar will join guest poets at 2 p.m. April 2
All events are free and open to the public. Suggested donation is $5.
Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, visit Elverhoj.org or call the museum at 805-686-1211.