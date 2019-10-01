I recently sat down with Olivia Berman, President of Lucky Clover 4-H, and asked her “What does 4-H mean to you?”
She explained that 4-H means growth, and that "it’s a safe environment that allows you to make mistakes and supports you through every step of the process.”
As a 16 year-old senior in high school, Olivia has been involved in 4-H since she was seven years old because her mother, who had been a 4-Her as a child, encouraged her.
Since Olivia has always loved animals, it made sense for her to become part of an organization that supports the teaching of agriculture and farming.
"Knowing 4-H is an organization committed not only to agriculture, but also to teaching all kids valuable life lessons, I knew I wanted to be apart of something that is nationwide,” she said.
It’s a new year for 4-H, and the club officers are preparing themselves for the upcoming year of activity as 4-H becomes active in our community.
Olivia is one of those leaders this year, but as president of the club, her duties fall on the heavier side. Since being president of 4-H takes a lot of commitment, patience, and hard work, I was curious as to why she wanted to take on this leadership position.
Olivia said, "Coming into 4-H at such a young age, I saw a lot of very different people take the position of president. I joined the leadership group not knowing what to expect and fell in love with the people I got to work with. After five years, I wanted to be the leader of the club, so the younger kids had someone to look up to.”
I also remember first joining the club, and how much I looked up to the girl who was president at the time. This just shows how teenagers in 4-H set a good example for the rest of the kids who are just joining.
It’s time to get back in the saddle.
Olivia's advice to those who would like to join 4-H is: "It’s okay if you don't want to show an animal because 4-H is so much more than just animals. A great way I like to look at 4-H is it’s an organization that caters to all your interests. There is something for everyone in 4-H.”
I strongly agree.
When I first started in 4-H, I remember showing my small bantam chickens at competitions. I never really had the passion to prepare for these competitions, and I remember completely and utterly bombing during one. It proved that if I wasn’t going to prepare beforehand, then showing animals wasn’t for me.
After that, I became involved in other projects, such as gardening, public speaking, and baking. These soon became my favorite things about 4-H, and I became passionate about participating in activities which involved these projects.
An important thing to remember about 4-H is that it shapes kids’ lives and influences their future.
Olivia explained that 4-H has impacted her life positively.
"I have made more connections with people who are volunteering their time to help me learn. I am constantly learning new life skills that will take me far into my future,” she said.
Speaking of the future, Olivia also told me how 4-H will help her in her own future.
“4-H has taught me the importance of public speaking. Through the 4-H organization, I can confidently give a speech to any audience including judges," Olivia explained. "Another opportunity 4-H has given me is the job interview contest. Because I have gone through multiple practice job interviews with a resume, I feel well prepared for a real one in the future.”
I never thought I’d be writing articles for the newspaper, and ultimately discovering my passion for writing, but look at me now! 4-H helped me to discover my passions, to understand how I can pursue them in my future, and how I can positively affect my community.
Olivia said her plans as 4-H President for this upcoming year is to help all members find their ‘spark.’
"A ‘spark’ is something you are passionate about. My “spark” is public speaking. I think that if everyone can identify what they are passionate about, it will help them in the future,” she explained.
This is a very inspiring goal, and I look forward to watching it come to fruition throughout this upcoming year.
If Olivia and I haven't convinced you already, I encourage you and your children to become a part of 4-H and help us make our club, community, country, and world a better place.
