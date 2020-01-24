Elle Arvesen: Three major lessons 4-H teaches kids

From leadership skills to compassion for the people in your community, 4-H has taught thousands of children paramount life lessons that no other club or sport can. Being in 4-H myself, I’ve realized that after participating in and being a part of this club, I’ve grown a lot as a person.
Did you know that 4-Hers are four times more likely to contribute to their communities, and two times more likely to be civically active? Not to mention, opportunities appear when a child develops the values and work-ethic that 4-H will undoubtedly teach them. Here are some things 4-H has taught me.
The first skill that 4-H has taught me is record-keeping. This is probably the most boring and trivial thing that 4-Hers have to do at the end of the year. We need to keep track of all of our meetings, awards, and activities that we participate in and earn.
This forces us to learn the skill of record-keeping, which will eventually help us with the more boring and trivial work of paying taxes. It could also possibly help with a future career involving bookkeeping.
The second thing that 4-H has taught me is leadership. Leadership is very important in life, especially when you want to make sure that things are done your way, or that tasks are done right. 4-H puts us into real life positions that force us to take charge and become the leader of a certain task or project. I’m more likely to take charge during a project in school than when I wasn’t part of 4-H.
Another skill 4-H has taught me is the importance of communication. When working with a large group, communication is key. Communication is a skill that many people may not realize the importance of until they get out into the real world.
Of course, being social and talking to people is completely different than communication. I define communication as communicating with a group of people, no matter how large or small, and being able to effectively get your ideas across, while also considering the ideas of others.
You have free articles remaining.
This has been a struggle for me because unless I’m very passionate about something, I prefer to listen to other ideas before I share my own. Sometimes, I don’t even want to listen to other ideas and think that my idea is better than one that someone else has to offer.
Now, after spending more time learning the importance of communication, and how to communicate effectively, I have realized that to be more successful in earning the respect and trust of your fellow group mates is to listen and compromise.
The best ideas are not just your own, but a mix of of great ideas that coalesce. This also connects to the skill of listening and respecting other people's opinions and ideas. Listening might not come to mind when you think of important skills that you should possess, but it actually helps a lot when trying to build a stable relationship with a person.
Those are the three most important lessons I’ve learned in 4-H so far. Of course, I’ve learned a lot more, but those are the ones that have helped to shape me into the person I am today.
With record-keeping, I’ve learned discipline, with leadership, I’ve learned how to keep my calm when it’s sometimes hard to be a leader of a large group of people, and with communication with my friends and peers, I’ve learned that compromise is key and that it takes a lot of ideas to make a great idea.
I hope if you haven’t already, you will consider joining 4-H, not only to learn these valuable life lessons but also to create bonds that will last a lifetime.
2020 SBC Farm Bureau calendar 08.jpg
2020 SBC Farm Bureau calendar 01.jpg
2020 SBC Farm Bureau calendar 02.jpg
2020 SBC Farm Bureau calendar 03.jpg
2020 SBC Farm Bureau calendar 04.jpg
2020 SBC Farm Bureau calendar 05.jpg
2020 SBC Farm Bureau calendar 06.jpg
2020 SBC Farm Bureau calendar 07.jpg
2020 SBC Farm Bureau calendar 09.jpg
2020 SBC Farm Bureau calendar 10.jpg
2020 SBC Farm Bureau calendar 11.jpg
2020 SBC Farm Bureau calendar 12.jpg
Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.