Elle Arvesen: Three major lessons 4-H teaches kids

From leadership skills to compassion for the people in your community, 4-H has taught thousands of children paramount life lessons that no other club or sport can. Being in 4-H myself, I’ve realized that after participating in and being a part of this club, I’ve grown a lot as a person.

Did you know that 4-Hers are four times more likely to contribute to their communities, and two times more likely to be civically active? Not to mention, opportunities appear when a child develops the values and work-ethic that 4-H will undoubtedly teach them. Here are some things 4-H has taught me.

The first skill that 4-H has taught me is record-keeping. This is probably the most boring and trivial thing that 4-Hers have to do at the end of the year. We need to keep track of all of our meetings, awards, and activities that we participate in and earn.

This forces us to learn the skill of record-keeping, which will eventually help us with the more boring and trivial work of paying taxes. It could also possibly help with a future career involving bookkeeping.