Elle Arvesen: How the coronavirus is affecting local high schoolers

I also spoke to Makenna Smith, who attends Santa Ynez High School, and asked her what she has been doing to keep herself busy.

Though this is a very overused question, I was interested in hearing what someone my age has been doing at home besides keeping up with schoolwork.

“To keep myself busy I have been taking dance classes from my dance gallery on Zoom," she said. "School keeps me busy, however I also make time to go outside and get some sun. I work out in my spare time as well to stay active. I also like to paint to become more creative and exercise my mind to think out of the box.”

I thought her response was very inspiring because of the way she makes time for her schoolwork as well as giving time to her passions. I think this is something everybody should take the time to do while they are stuck at home. Paint, sing, exercise, dance, do whatever makes you happy and keeps your spirits up.

Last but not least, I interviewed Adam Marmostein, another Dunn High School student, and asked him what about school he misses most.

“The thing I miss most about school is my friends and being able to talk to the teachers face-to-face about homework,” Adam said.