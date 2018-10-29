Did you know that 4-H has been around for over 100 years?
It all started in the late 1800s when a group of public university researchers discovered that adults in smaller farming communities weren’t accepting some of the new agricultural discoveries being made by universities. These researchers also noticed that children in the farming communities were responding differently than the adults.
Children were becoming open to new ways of thinking, and would often experiment with new ideas and share those experiments and ideas with their parents. Researchers took notice and began introducing new technological and agricultural advancements to these farming communities because of the children.
Throughout the 1900s, quite a few people came up with the idea of starting clubs for rural youth development. The idea was to create a more “hands-on” learning environment, where the public school education was more connected to country life. One of the first people to do this was a man called A.B. Graham.
A.B. Graham started a youth program in Clark County, Ohio in January 1902. His club was considered the birth of 4-H in the United States. This first club was affectionately known as the “The Tomato Club” or the “Corn Growing Club” because of the agricultural projects that the group took part in. By 1912, these clubs adopted the official “4-H Club” name.
In 1914, the passing of the Smith-Lever Act created the Cooperative Extension System, which then led to 4-H being nationalized. The Smith-Lever Act is now a federal law that created a way to inform people through Cooperative Extension Services about current developments in agriculture, home economics, public policy/government, leadership, 4-H, economic development, coastal issues, and many other subjects. By 1924, official 4-H clubs had formed and the Clover Emblem was adopted.
Today, no matter if you live in the country, suburbs, or the city, 4-H can still be a part of your life.
4-Hers all across the world are working to end some of the nation's top problems such as global warming, poverty, food safety, and many other important issues. Some schools even offer in-school enrichment programs or after school activities that teach children and teens how to be agriculturally aware. 4-H clubs and camps also offer STEM opportunities, from agricultural and animal sciences to rocketry, robotics, environmental protection, and computer science.
All of these skills are now important for children to learn because of how our world is changing. Possessing some of these skills could help a child greatly in their adult life. Like Clay P. Bedford said, “You can teach a student a lesson for a day; but if you can teach him to learn by creating curiosity, he will continue the learning process as long as he lives.”
4-H creates curiosity in children, and it has been doing just that for over a hundred years. As long as 4-H is around, children will be inspired to learn more about not just animals, but about the world.