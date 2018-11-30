For this month's article, I had the pleasure of interviewing Randy Jones, a proud community member of the Santa Ynez Valley. For those of you who aren’t familiar with Randy, his family owns the Pork Palace in Buellton and he has been living in the valley since he was a child. He went to Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and participated in FFA (Future Farmers of America). He is the past leader of the swine project for the Lucky Clover 4-H group in Los Olivos. And he is the President of the Santa Barbara County Fair.
In our interview, he shared some of his opinions and past experiences from 4-H:
How long have you been involved in 4-H?
Randy: “I started 4-H when I was nine years old. I participated in both 4-H and FFA all the way through high school. But after high school, my family didn’t become involved in 4-H again until my son turned nine.”
Why did you become involved in 4-H?
R: “When I was nine years old, a bunch of my friends were involved in 4-H. Also our first friends, when we moved to the valley, lived on a pig farm, so that's what got me interested in pigs and the swine project.”
What were your favorite projects as a child?
R: “Probably swine, and then I did goats and beef. So I would have to say those three were my favorite out of the projects; but swine was definitely my all time favorite.”
Did you enjoy 4-H as a child?
R: “I thought it was a lot of fun, and going to the fair was exciting. Also to live out on a property where you could raise animals was a lot of fun for me as a kid, and as a teen.”
What are your opinions on 4-H now?
R: “I still think it’s the same. I think it’s good for building responsibility and teaching kids to take initiative. I also think it’s really good for making kids practice public speaking. Overall, it’s a great program for building young people up to become great adults.”
Has the 4-H program changed since you were a kid?
R: “I think that it’s changed a lot; I think the projects are the same, but we don’t get as much support from the County 4-H as we used to. We had all the same projects back then. We used to go to Demonstration Day, where you would demonstrate your skills on a specific talent you were good at or present something related to the project you were in. I remember being a part of a photography project as well.”
Do you think 4-H helped prepare you for life after high school?
R: “Yes, definitely. I think with all of the chances to participate in public speaking, and having to take responsibility for your animal, 4-H helped prepare me for the many challenges I would face after high school and even after college."
What lessons did you learn in 4-H that you feel were/are still relevant to you as an adult?
R: “I think No. 1 would be responsibility, because of how you need to take care of your animal; get up, feed it, clean it, etc. Also, being able to work with people, which is also a very valuable asset to have, especially in the long-run. I heard a woman give an analogy once -- she was responsible for almost a hundred people at her job. She said it reminded her of when she and her family herded cattle at their ranch, because of how similar it was to working! She’s constantly directing everyone to where they need to go, and thinking about how she can get them there.”
What were some of the biggest challenges that you faced in 4-H?
R: “I think a lot of it was time management, and juggling all your projects, taking care of your animal, and managing school work and family stuff all at the same time. That was one of the biggest challenges for me, and I think, another valuable lesson for kids to bring with them into their lives after high school.”
What advice do you have for parents who are considering 4-H for their child?
R: “I would say that it’s a great, great group of people to be around. And of course, you want your child to be around good people. I think it’s just a good project, and the people who are in 4-H are nice, family people, who you can get to know and let your children grow up around.”
I’m sure many other parents would agree with Randy about the many wonderful people in 4-H, and how kids are raised around them -- and eventually look up to them as role models. Who wouldn’t want that for their child?