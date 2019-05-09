{{featured_button_text}}

As published in the Thursday, May 12, 1966 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News: 

050919 Throwback Thursday

A newspaper clipping of Elks Rodeo Queen Candidate Linda Nielsen from May 12, 1966.

With more than 90 years as your local newspaper, today and every Thursday, the Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the archives to give you "Throwback Thursday," and a chance to reminisce and honor the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

