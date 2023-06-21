Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: I make a delicious dish using eggplant, but my husband -- and now my kids -- won't eat it. My husband claims the eggplant is a member of "the nightshade family" and that the plant is actually dangerous to consume. Can you help me convince my husband that eggplant is not dangerous to eat? -- Margaux L., Erie, Pennsylvania

Margaux, yes, eggplant may be a member of the nightshade family, but it is not poisonous. Although most of us think of eggplant as a vegetable, it's actually a fruit -- a berry, in the botanical definition.

It is not dangerous to eat and, in fact, is beneficial in several ways. It's high in a number of nutrients, such as vitamin K, vitamin C, manganese, folate and potassium. It also contains a significant amount of antioxidants, which protect our bodies from free radicals, and it's high in fiber and low in calories.

