Dear Heloise: I pack my husband's lunch every day because he's on a special diet for health reasons. One of the things he absolutely loves are hard-boiled eggs. Occasionally the yolks have a different color other than the usual yellow. Sometimes the yolk is greenish or sort of gray in color. I have thrown those discolored ones away because they worry me. What causes this discoloring of the yolk? -- Amy T., Portland, Oregon

Amy, that unusual color is caused by over-cooking, cooking at too high of a temperature, or sometimes from too much iron in your water. The color may be unusual, but generally speaking, they're safe to eat.

You might want to try this method of cooking hard-boiled eggs: Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with water so that there is about 1 inch of water above the eggs. Cover and bring to a boil. Then turn off the heat and let the eggs remain in the covered pan, 15 minutes for large eggs and 12 minutes for medium eggs. When the timer is done, run the eggs under cold water or place them in the refrigerator to stop them from continuing to cook. -- Heloise

