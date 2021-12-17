And he dreamed, and behold a ladder set up on the earth, and the top of it reached to heaven: and behold the angels of God ascending and descending on it.” Genesis 28:12
Since early Santa Maria settlers found Christmas trees to be both expensive and scarce, out of necessity they turned to Scripture for help in coming up with some sort of symbol that they could use in place of a tree in celebrating Christmas.
Although lacking money, the settlers were not short of ingenuity when they came up with the idea of decorating a ladder from the barn as a symbol of Jacob’s dream.
The ladder was covered with seasonal greens and was most likely decorated with strung acorns instead of popcorn. The ladder became a source of pleasure for the family celebrations and a tribute to the resourcefulness of the people.
When the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society held its annual Open House Dec. 13, 1981, one of the items on display was a “Jacob’s Ladder,” covered with seasonal greens and decorated with ornaments and small gifts. Members of the society, in addition to making some old-fashioned paper chains and baskets to adorn the traditional tree, also brought old-fashioned toys to embellish their special ladder.
Greeting guests at the door included President Bob Rivers and Mrs. Rivers, as well as Mr. and Mrs. Winston Wickenden and Mr. and Mrs. Alex Ontiveros.
Chairperson for the event was Mrs. Paul Warnick, assisted by Philip Ault, James Platt. A.E. Harris and Fred Buzzini.
Mrs. A.E. Stoskopt and Mrs. Fred Buzzini were in charge of the tree and museum decorations. Betty Scott was in charge of refreshments while Margarite Ungar headed the serving. Hospitality chairman was Mrs. Dominica Touchstone.
Music for the evening was performed by the Touch of Values quartet of the Sweet Adelines.
Although the annual “Open House” is a thing of the past, the society takes this time to wish everyone a happy and peaceful Christmas.