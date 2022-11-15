111522 Dunn School Wakanda Forever

More than 70 Dunn high school students, faculty, staff, and their families traveled to Goleta for a special Sunday screening of the Marvel Studios movie sequel, Black Panther “Wakanda Forever,” in an effort to connect. 

“Community-building has rarely been more crucial than it is in today’s post-pandemic world,” said Dunn Head of School Kalyan Balaven.

“Watching a movie together is an intimate act of community building, and to come together over a film that has a core message centered on the importance of building community and connection across differences makes for a powerful moment."

