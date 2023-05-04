Dear Heloise: I seldom answer my phone and let the answering machine take messages. I've noticed several times this week that the person leaving a message mumbles the last digits when giving a return phone number. These calls concern returning equipment, and you have to get the right person. I just wait until they call again, which delays everything. If you leave a message, please talk slowly and give your return number clearly.
I read your column every day in the Republican-American, which is published in Waterbury, Connecticut. -- Carolyn McDonough, Canaan, Connecticut
Dear Heloise: If you can stand another hint about not getting hairspray all over the place in your bathroom, here's what I do. I have really thin hair that I like to keep extra short, like many women of a certain age. So, I just spray a little on one hand, rub my hands together and then rub my hands over my hair. If I want extra for my "sideburns" or bangs, I spritz some spray on my forefinger and thumb and tug my hair into place. The only thing I need to wash is my hands!
Your column is usually the first thing I read in the San Antonio Express-News. I'm a big fan of baking soda and vinegar! -- Sharon Anderwald, Bandera, Texas
STORING OFF-SEASON CLOTHES
Dear Readers: Here's a great way to store off-season clothes. Suitcases are usually empty, so store your clothes inside of them. If you buy new suitcases, you can keep your seasonal clothes in the old ones, without having to dump out the clothes when you take a trip. -- Heloise
Dear Heloise: In today's Ventura County Star, you suggested ways for people to use hardbound books that they have read and want to get rid of.
Most communities have volunteer organizations called "Friends of the Library." We welcome all used books, inventory them and prepare them for our book sales. The money raised is used to purchase new books for our libraries. They can call their local libraries to find out where to take them. -- Thelma, via email
OTHER USES FOR MUFFIN TINS
Dear Readers: Try these four uses for a muffin tin.
1. For a sick child, a tin can carry a meal filled with small portions of mashed potatoes, peas, etc.
2. Use it to make large ice cubes for coolers or a punch bowl.
3. Invert the tin to hold taco shells upright while filling.
4. Use to make individual meatloaves or casseroles. -- Heloise
