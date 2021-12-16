A scuffle with a housemate may seem like a minor issue, but a serious infection could be festering. It is common for an unsuspecting owner to call wanting to pick up topical medications for “a little puncture to the skin,” not realizing the severity of what just occurred.
Skin is the body’s largest organ. Its job is to provide a barrier from the body’s internal structures and the outside world. Any puncture to this skin is a very serious concern. Since a dog’s mouth is full of bacteria, any puncture of that protective barrier gives a path for bacteria to multiply and spread to underlying tissues and even throughout the body. In some cases, an abscess may develop, but in more serious cases the injured skin becomes necrotic (dies) requiring surgical removal, or a life-threatening systemic infection can occur.
For the most favorable outcomes, it is important to seek medical attention within the first few hours after a bite wound. For this reason, if your dog has a fight with another dog, you should see your veterinarian immediately. Even minor wounds will likely need sedation to be thoroughly cleaned and antibiotics will be prescribed. At this point, it is not uncommon for owners to decline wound cleaning and go home with medications. They feel that the cost of sedation and wound cleaning is unnecessary. Unfortunately, many pet owners do not understand the seriousness the seemingly small puncture wound presents.
For pets that were not lucky enough to receive immediate medical attention, at first all will appear okay. Owners will often use soaps or wound cleaners at home, in an attempt to keep the area germ free, but the problem is not the wound that is visible. The concern is the infection brewing under the skin. A week or so later, a fortunate dog and owner needs a simple abscess surgery where a drain can be placed to allow the pocketing under the skin to drain. In this case, surgery, daily warm compressing, a cone collar, and some antibiotics will usually have favorable results.
However, for some the situation is more severe. Since dogs generally bite and shake, it is not uncommon for underlying tissue to be damaged. When this occurs, healing rarely happens without complications. Typically, the dog begins to smell, and the injured skin begins to die. At this point, a worried owner presents with what can only be described as a scene from a zombie movie starring a dog.
When necrosis (death of tissue) occurs, surgical removal will be needed. The necrotic (dead) tissue is removed, leaving an area on the dog’s body without skin. In these cases, open wound care may be needed following surgery. This is because there is not enough healthy skin to stretch over the wound and close the area with sutures. Open wound care is a slow process, as the body builds new skin cells over the exposed muscle and tissues. It will require daily, then twice weekly, then once weekly visits for bandage changes until the body has healed. Though this is a slow and costly process, most pets will recover if veterinary recommendations are followed.
Sadly, some dog bites are very serious causing damage to the eyes, the trachea, chest, abdomen, or even major blood vessels including the jugular. In these cases, it is very clear to the pet owner that they need to see a veterinarian right away. These are often critical situations that require hospitalization.
When the pet arrives to the hospital, bleeding will need to be controlled and breathing will be evaluated. If your dog is stable, X-rays and other diagnostics will be performed. If your dog has this type of injury, a hospital stay of multiple days will likely be needed. Intravenous antibiotics, pain medications, and anti-inflammatory medications will be given. If the pet survives its immediate injuries, it will still have a long road to recover. Once discharged from the hospital, follow up surgeries, or open wound care (as described above) may be needed during the healing process. This is because in most cases some damaged tissue will necrose with the extensive injuries. The prognosis in these cases is difficult to predict since there are so many variables.
Regardless of severity, pet parents should seek medical attention immediately. For the best outcome, treatment within hours of the attack is recommended. Seeing your veterinarian quickly will give your pet the best odds of recovering and will cost less than treating the complications that arise from an untreated dog bite.
As with any medical condition, prevention is the best cure. If at all possible, take steps to avoid such an injury. Spaying and neutering is recommended to reduce hormonal aggression. Also, never allow your dog to run freely. Keeping your pet on a leash can prevent many accidents and injuries. Be cautious of dog parks, even the most well-mannered dogs can act unpredictable when approached by an unfamiliar dog. Further, even housemates can be aggressive over food, so supervise your pets when feeding. Finally, be sure to keep your pet’s rabies vaccine up to date. Whether your pet is the biter or the one injured, a visit by animal control will only make stressful matters worse.