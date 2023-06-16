Heloise 9.28

Dear Readers: In the past few weeks, I've received several letters that are similar to the ones I get every year starting in early spring. So, here is my annual answer:

No, you may not wear white, off-white, cream, the very palest beige or the lightest imaginable shade of yellow to some else's wedding. So many pastels photograph as white.

No, you may not call the bride and put her in the uncomfortable position by asking whether or not she minds if you wear white. Yes, she won't like it and might even be angry if you do ask.

