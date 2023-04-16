Bethel Woods Center for the Arts will stop through Santa Barbara May 1 and 2 to gather countless stories of those who attended the once-in-a-lifetime music festival, the original Woodstock Music and Art Fair in August 1969.
Did you go to Woodstock? Do you know someone who did? Bethel Woods wants to hear from you.
The Bethel Woods Center of the Arts, which is located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, is traveling the country to collect and preserve stories from those who experienced Woodstock firsthand.