The Chumash Casino Resort has announced that Latin crossover star Luis Fonsi will take the stage two nights in a row this fall, while rock band 38 Special has also been added to the upcoming Samala Showroom schedule. Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1.
Fonsi, a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter who lit up the charts with his mega hit “Despacito” in 2017, will perform in the Samala Showroom on Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14. Both shows will start at 8 p.m., and the tickets will be $79, $89, $99, $109 and $119.
Fonsi won four Latin Grammys for “Despacito,” which featured Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee and was released in January 2017. The video for the song has more than 6 billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed video on the online platform.
Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.
