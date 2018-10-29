The Lompoc Valley Fallen Warriors Memorial will be formally opened to the community during a dedication ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Beattie Park, located off East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street.
When the Fallen Warriors Memorial Committee was formed in November 2011, the members had a stated vision to create “a place of solitude where family and community members could go to pay their respect to the local American heroes who gave their last breath to keep our freedom.”
The memorial is meant to honor and remember all military members from Lompoc who were killed while serving in the armed forces. The dedication ceremony is open to the public, free of charge.