Growing up with horses is a great way to learn emotional balance, responsibility for another sentient being, and the value of getting outdoors --without electronic devices. Animals of all kinds can help our children experience these qualities, but horses are particularly suited for this. Not every child has the advantage of choosing horses to be in their lives, but communities that recognize the value of this experience can seek out ways to provide it.
When I began to write this column, I shared about my mission to bring awareness of the benefits of horses in helping people cope within a stressful world. I encouraged those interested in non-violent forms of communication and leadership to seek out horses first, helping humans and horses live better lives.
Dr. Judith Gibbons, Professor Emerita of Psychology at Saint Louis University, a former president of the Interamerican Society of Psychology and the Society for Cross-Cultural Research, is a former Fulbright scholar at the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala. Her research interests include adolescent development in the majority world, especially in Guatemala. I was introduced to her through a student of ours, Katie Cunningham, an ex-pat from England living in Guatemala, training horses.
Dr. Gibbons shared with me that as a research psychologist, and animal lover, she had always been interested in discovering and sharing ways to improve people’s lives. In retirement she spent more time in Guatemala and had the opportunity to take up riding again after 40 years.
Cunningham, after receiving an award from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II for her use of the non-violent training methods in Guatemala, was interested in implementing an equine-assisted activity/therapy program.
Dr. Gibbons offered to design a study to evaluate the effectiveness of the program. In the first community, their goal was simply to improve horse welfare, but surprisingly husbands and sons had become less violent toward people after learning non-violent horse handling. Gibbons and Cunningham designed a second study in a different community and there found evidence for reduced violence by the participants as well as decreased reactivity of their horses. That study was published in 2015 (Gibbons et al., 2015).
Knowledge is useless unless shared. This is why Dr. Gibbons, Cunningham and their team eventually traveled to the Santa Ynez Valley to ‘workshop’ and eventually launch "Lead-Up" in February 2017. Lead-Up’s mission is to reduce violence in the community by forming peaceful leaders through non-violent horse-handling. Teaching vulnerable youth about the power of non-violence and trust-based relationships creates peaceful leaders. The program improves participants’ emotional regulation and self-esteem.
Lead-Up is in its second year in Santa Barbara County, and I am happy to share that dozens of youth, ages 12-18, have been able to participate in the free Lead-Up clinics at Flag Is Up Farms from programs such as PAL (Police Activities League) and Youth Recreation for the City of Buellton.
Our future depends on our ability to learn to coexist peacefully. Horses understand this as flight animals. We, up the food chain as fight animals, need to evolve to understand that fight no longer works for us in a community. What better teachers of these concepts than horses?