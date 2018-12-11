The Central Coast of California is a horse lover’s mecca, with an inordinate number of talented ‘preachers’ of good horsemanship.
The movement away from traditional, often violent, methods of ‘breaking’ horses to a more gentler, intelligent form of working with the nature of horses, seems to have settled comfortably in the center of the tri-county areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.
Legendary trainer Ray Hunt (1929–2009) said he could identify a good horseman within five minutes of seeing him move around a horse. He was looking for qualities that created a partnership between horse and man.
“Horses are not born leaders. They are natural followers,” says Richard Winters who knows a thing or two about training horses. I caught up with him recently to hear more about his book 'From Rider to Horseman.' Richard was awarded the Western Equitarian Award for trainers in the Western riding disciplines who choose to train horses in the absence of violence. He’s won a World Championship in the National Reined Cow Horse Association and a Road to the Horse Colt Starting Championship.
Richard is shaping the future of young people and horsepersons as the Director of the Horse Program at The Thacher School in Ojai. Leadership is an important word in Richard’s lexicon and it's why he was tempted by the offer to come back to Thacher where he saw an environment that nurtured the lessons he learned about horses.
“Horses are looking for someone or something that says ‘Hey, let’s go this way and things will work out for you.’ They work that out in their environment. We domesticate them and put them in our backyards. If we can be that kind of leader that our horse needs us to be, then it’s amazing what they will do for us. But when that leadership breaks down, when they don’t feel that coming from us, they start relying on their own instincts to run away or spook or other things,” Richard added.
Going from 'Rider to Horseman' is not about the art of riding, rather a horseman is a more elite group, often understanding its takes a lifetime of learning that never ends. Richard wants to be the kind of horseman his horses need him to be. Horses are not fighters or confrontational. Their goals are to avoid danger and to thrive. They want to feel safe and comfortable.
“If I am that kind of leader my horse needs me to be, he’ll go over a jump, he’ll follow a cow, he’ll walk down the trail, whatever we need him to do. But they have to feel that leadership from us.”
It’s the little things that make a horseman. Richard sees a lot of green riders who need to learn the basics to be safe and have fun around a horse. But he likes taking his students beyond the first dozen lessons or so to begin to layer the thousands of other small points of understanding.
“In a short while I can teach a student to lead a horse across the yard. But the point is not about can we lead our horse but how we lead our horse. One little thing, added to the 989 other things you learn, separates you from the ordinary rider. Now you begin to put together a package that does make a big difference. Horsemen are concerned about the manner in which your horse follows your leadership.”
In training, it’s easy to say you can achieve leadership and cooperation by making the right thing easy and the wrong thing difficult. Be firm as necessary and gentle as possible and reward the slightest try. That can be the simplest answer to every challenge. Tune into timing and balance, they are the most important. Sometimes it's not so important what you do, but what you quit doing.