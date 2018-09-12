One thing most of us love about horses is how they make us feel. They can evoke childhood freedom, an adrenaline rush and fun. They can be our escape and alone time. Their beauty can be admired from afar and even create a vicarious experience watching movies like "The Black Stallion" or "The Man From Snowy River." They can become our partner in sport and achievement.
There is one farm in the Santa Ynez Valley that has been able to capture all of the above for three generations, leading all the way back to the Black Forest of Germany, with Romanian roots and Polish Arabian horses. It has been my pleasure to watch the care and nurturing of that legacy for many years. Om El Arab International began first as a dream of Franz Siller and his 18-year-old daughter, Sigi, in Germany.
Sigi spent 47 years breeding and raising Om El Arab prodigy, as well as her own daughter and son, Janina and Ben Merz, who moved to the Santa Ynez Valley property in 1984 to continue the business she'd invested her life in. Sigi lost her battle with cancer in 2016 but left the legacy in the capable hands of the 3rd Om El Arab generation. The farm has always been about breeding, not training, for the ideal Arabian type. They know it well.
Janina Merz graduated in psychology at UCSB, staying close to home and to the horses. I sat down with Janina last year to talk about legacies lived out in the Santa Ynez Valley. She and I both agreed that the continuity from one generation after another is never as easy as it seems. And the pressure to maintain one of the oldest traditions, horses and farming, has its own peculiar challenges.
Like my family’s legacy of training horses, Janina says she has no idea how far back her's might go. Her father’s Romanian roots all involved horses, likely in farming. Mine too trace back to Wales and Portugal. But it was easier to have a life with horses generations ago when the main mode of transportation and farming involved horses. It's rarer these days to become a horseman entrusted with world-class breeding and training.
Janina earned her place in equestrian history recently when she, with her mother’s blessings, bred one of her family’s fourth generation mares, beautiful but somewhat reserved, with an outcross stallion who had the ideal Arabian attitude. Sigi didn’t live to meet this strawberry grey beauty, Om El Erodite, but Janina declares the filly to be her mother’s breeding ideal.
“I kept the breeding a secret at first because it was such an out-of-the-box idea. I knew she was special as soon as I laid eyes on her. She has the looks of her mom and the confidence of her dad. But Erodite would have to set her own value,” Janina shared with me, seated in the storied trophy room at the Om El Arab stable.
The Om El Arab farm has influenced generations of champions with foundation horses like their mare Estopa. Janina detailed the results of a recent world championship show that held 18 possible world championship trophies. The results were that 14 were given to horses which had Estopa in their pedigree. Records like that are difficult to surpass. But Erodite was to set her own record for Janina and Om El Arab.
The interest in Erodite was overwhelming to Janina who almost immediately began receiving calls from the world over, including Sheiks and important owners in the industry. Janina made the unusual decision to go to auction with Erodite with no reserve and let the world see her beauty. Streaming live around the globe, eight month-old Erodite brought $1.55 million from a woman in Florida who pledged a forever home for Erodite.
These results have encouraged Janina to become more of a mentor to the generation interested in keeping the ideal Arabian type alive. She is excited, as am I, to keep horses in people’s lives and to improve the industry for longevity. Janina and I have promised to stay in contact in order to share the ideals for every horse – and the next generation of horse owners.