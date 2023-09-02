Central Coast artists are invited to submit work samples for possible display at the Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery.
Submission deadline is Thursday, Sept. 7.
Selected works will be displayed during the 2024 calendar year at the Grossman Gallery in the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave. and a follow up exhibit at the Village Library in Vandenberg Village, 3755 Constellation Road.
To be considered for these opportunities, area artists must provide a representative body of work, at least six exhibit-ready pieces for evaluation, expression and stylish achievement.
According to the library, the evaluation will be performed by the Lompoc Public Library’s Art Advisory Committee at its Sept. 7 meeting.
Those interested in having their work considered should deliver the exhibit-ready (framed/finished) pieces to the Grossman Gallery between 4 and 4:45 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 7. Work can be picked up at the conclusion of the committee meeting at 5:45 p.m.
According to the guidelines, the committee is seeking a balanced selection of media for exhibition, with each artist exhibition expected to last one to two months.
Exhibits can include two-dimensional painting, photography, and mixed media, and must not protrude more than 6 inches from the wall when hung.
Artists must be a minimum age of 18 years old and from the Central Coast area.
Possible exceptions to the age requirement would be at the discretion of the committee.
One and two person shows are welcome.
For additional information, contact Art Advisory committee chair Sherrie Chavez at 805-757-1485, or library administration at 805-875-8787, or online at cityoflompoc.com/library.
