CRYPTOGRAMS: Grab a pencil and paper and see if you can solve these puzzles

CRYPTOGRAMS Nov. 29 2020 Famous quotes by Myles Mellor
1. "YSKXHYT HW HBZSWWHDER, KXR CSGJ HKWREU WFMW, ‘H'B ZSWWHDER!'" Audrey Hepburn
2. "C YJMBO LYBBMN LGYBAO NGO ZMVJP, WXN C LYB LYKN Y KNMBO YLVMKK NGO ZYNOV NM LVOYNO RYBD VCSSJOK." Mother Teresa
3. "IJG GJBFDNCTK QV QY VIMV BJAJFH BDDF GMQV M YQBZKD XJXDBV ADCJND YVMNVQBZ VJ QXENJUD VID GJNKF." Anne Frank
4. "RCT XBJ PBESA RCTI VGUAE ZIBPGJH VGJAE. CI RCT XBJ VGUA RCTI VGDA XICEEGJH SQAK." Shonda Rhimes
This week’s cryptograms:
1. "Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, ‘I'm possible!'" Audrey Hepburn
2. "I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples." Mother Teresa
3. "How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." Anne Frank
4. "You can waste your lives drawing lines. Or you can live your life crossing them." Shonda Rhimes
