Try 1 month for 99¢
Tarantula
Buy Now
Contributed

Halloween critters abound

Don't miss this free family event at the Nature Center at Cachuma Lake. Experience all sorts of amazing animals, spiders, bats, owls, snakes and more – all live with experts to explain more about them and everyone can get up close to check them out! There will be craft activities, music and more. The event will be Saturday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lawn in front of the Nature Center at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area – 2265 Hwy. 154. For additional information please call 693-0691.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0