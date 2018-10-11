Halloween critters abound
Don't miss this free family event at the Nature Center at Cachuma Lake. Experience all sorts of amazing animals, spiders, bats, owls, snakes and more – all live with experts to explain more about them and everyone can get up close to check them out! There will be craft activities, music and more. The event will be Saturday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lawn in front of the Nature Center at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area – 2265 Hwy. 154. For additional information please call 693-0691.