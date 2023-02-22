Working with your hands is a great way to keep the mind sharp, which is what libraries are all about.  Along those lines, Santa Maria Valley libraries have a couple of workshops planned for this weekend to get those fingers moving, and maybe even increase your home's energy efficiency. 

First up, on Saturday, Feb. 25, the Santa Maria Public Library will be hosting a CraftWorks workshop for adults starting at 10:30 a.m. in the Learning Loft on the second floor of the library building located at 421 S. McClelland St.

With the help of a several templates or their own imaginations, attendees will be able to craft one-of-a-kind string art design from multiple color options. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

