Working with your hands is a great way to keep the mind sharp, which is what libraries are all about. Along those lines, Santa Maria Valley libraries have a couple of workshops planned for this weekend to get those fingers moving, and maybe even increase your home's energy efficiency.
First up, on Saturday, Feb. 25, the Santa Maria Public Library will be hosting a CraftWorks workshop for adults starting at 10:30 a.m. in the Learning Loft on the second floor of the library building located at 421 S. McClelland St.
With the help of a several templates or their own imaginations, attendees will be able to craft one-of-a-kind string art design from multiple color options.
All crafting materials will be provided, but space is limited so register for this class as soon as possible. If you are interested in participating in this workshop, pre-register by visiting the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
A little later on Saturday at the Orcutt Branch Library, the City of Santa Maria, in partnership with the Tri-County Regional Energy Network (3C-REN), will present a demonstration on its newly introduced energy efficiency toolkits.
Starting at 11 a.m., 3C-REN staff will demonstrate the toolkits which include LED light bulbs, outlet gaskets, weather stripping , and water leak detection dye tablets designed to make homes more energy efficient.
The energy efficiency toolkits are available for checkout for library patrons in the Santa Maria Public Library system, and are made available with the goal of delivering energy-saving programs and industry training that help reduce energy use, strengthen local job markets, and support efforts to achieve climate goals.
The Orcutt Branch Library is located at 175 South Broadway.
Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213