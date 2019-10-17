After years of marriage, why would 13 couples gather together and renew their wedding vows? With a high divorce rate in America, it was important to make a public statement that marriage is well worth the effort.
Our participants celebrated a combined 505 years of marriage and every couple had a story to tell. The vow renewal is a reminder to us how great God is and how He shows mercy and grace to us.
Prior to the ceremony, we reminisced about their marriage and struggles and how our love has grown, and are looking to the future. A blessing for everyone, a special time to share our commitment with our families and church family. The ceremony was beautiful and ordered.
I loved coming down the aisle, and seeing the smiling faces was a glimpse of heaven. It was great to have our kids and grandkids and friends experience the vow renewal and see the importance of marriage.
Prior to walking down the aisle, the couples attended four classes on strengthening marriage. The four veteran married couples each had a story that shows everyone has trials in their lives. Their testimonies helped to understand that we have grace and mercy from the Lord. The ability to share in a no-shame environment allowed couples to be transparent in the good and not so good part of their journeys.
An example of the strength of marriage can be found in two of the couples that renewed their wedding vows. David and Gloria Flamm celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary earlier this year and were joined by their daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Randy Giorgi, who just completed their 40th year of marriage.
Even couples that had experienced health challenges in their life like Chris and Lois McKinley participated. Managing the physical effort of going on stage was small as compared to standing up in front of all their children and grandchildren saying that grandparents would do it all over again.
Grace, Santa Maria loves marriage and we want to celebrate what Jesus has done through the thick and thin of our loves in holding us together.