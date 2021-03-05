County officials on Wednesday asked the Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team to immediately halt cleanup efforts along Valley roads until members complete mandatory safety training.

County Deputy Director for Transportation Chris Sneddon said when county officials learned of the Clean Team's efforts, they requested the stoppage.

"[The Clean Team] wasn't on our radar," he said. "When it came to our attention, we reached out."

Sneddon said in years past, there have been incidents when community members took to dangerous roads without proper training.

"We're not trying to add bureaucracy to this," Sneddon explained. "In fact, we think it's really great that so many volunteers are coming together to do this. It's just a safety issue."

After receiving direction from the county, Santa Ynez resident and Clean Team group organizer Bill Connell asked volunteers scheduled to assist with the Saturday road cleanings to suspend their efforts.

Connell added he has since provided the department with a list of county roads the group routinely cleans and now is awaiting a response before the group resumes its community service work.

"Safety is a first priority, of course," Connell wrote in an email to volunteers. "Bear with me as I try to put us in full compliance with county regulations. We will refrain, as well, from working on state roads."

According to Sneddon, the group will be required to complete the county's Roadway Enhancement Partnership Program, a safety orientation and training session that can be accomplished in as little as an hour. Once completed, a permit will be issued to the group that will require an annual training review.

The county also will help identify for the group safe stretches of roadway with ample shoulder areas to safely clean, Sneddon said, as well as outline state and private roads.

"You know Highway 154, that's a state road; we have no say in it," Sneddon said. "The training [we provide] is a pretty straightforward process."

