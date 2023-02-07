In celebration of the Pacific Conservatory Theatre's upcoming performances of Emma, showing at different dates and times starting March 2 and continuing to March 19, the Santa Maria Public Library is offering the community a chance to 'meet' Jane Austen.
Designed for ages 12 and up, this one-person interactive performance will offer attendees the opportunity to learn more about the author and appreciate who she was in the context of her own time.
The experience is an immersive opportunity to get to know the author more personally and discover the lasting impact of her work.
Meet Jane Austen will be held on Saturday, February 11 at 3:00 p.m. at the Santa Maria Library's Shepard Hall. The performance is expected to be 25 to 30 minutes followed by 10 to 15 minutes of questions and answers.
Tickets for the early March performances of Emma at the Marian Theatre at Allan Hancock College are on sale now. PCPA will also bring the performance to the Solvang Festival Theater for two weeks in the summer starting on June 22.
Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services division, 805-925-0994 ext. 8564.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213