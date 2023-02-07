In celebration of the Pacific Conservatory Theatre's upcoming performances of  Emma, showing at different dates and times starting March 2 and continuing to March 19, the Santa Maria Public Library is offering the community a chance to 'meet' Jane Austen. 

Designed for ages 12 and up, this one-person interactive performance will offer attendees the opportunity to learn more about the author and appreciate who she was in the context of her own time. 

The experience is an immersive opportunity to get to know the author more personally and discover the lasting impact of her work. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0