Raina Huang's schedule

Saturday, Sept 15: 11:30 a.m. "Aebleskiver Eating Contest" to be held at the Danish Days Midgaard Pavilion in Parking Lot 2, in downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Danish Days Viking Beer & Wine Garden at Copenhagen Drive between First and Second Streets. Must be 21 years or older to enter Viking Beer & Wine Garden. Both eating contests are free to enter and open to the public. All ages are welcome to compete.

Saturday, Sept. 15: 5 p.m. "Tom’s Burgers (tomsburgersa2z.com) eating contest," located at 115 E. College Avenue #13, Lompoc. The public is invited to watch this contest, which might include the likes of the “C” burger, topped with peanut butter, the “K” burger, featuring banana, and the “Z” burger – one whole pound of patty.

Sunday, Sept. 16: Noon. "The Doggy Door’s (doggydoordogs.com) Hot Dog Challenge," located at 2446 Alamo Pintado Avenue, Suite D (the Water Tower), Los Olivos. Competitors will try to eat four fully-loaded, creative hot dogs within 90 minutes. The public is invited to compete. Contest entry fee will apply.

Tuesday, Sept. 18: 11 a.m. "Mariscos La Rancherita’s (facebook.com/larancheritamariscos) Bacon Anaconda challenge," located at 1410 Burton Mesa Boulevard, Lompoc. Competitors will consume an incredibly oversized burrito rolled in bacon within 40 minutes.