Comedians Norm Macdonald, Colin Quinn to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

022720 Norm Macdonald

Comedians Norm Macdonald, Colin Quinn to perform at Chumash Casino Resort on Saturday, March 21.

 Contributed Image

Norm Macdonald and Colin Quinn, a pair of “Saturday Night Live” alums and top acts on the national stand-up comedy circuit, will combine forces to fill the Samala Showroom with laughter at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the Chumash Casino Resort

Macdonald and Quinn each anchored “Weekend Update,” the popular news-themed skit, during their separate tenures on “Saturday Night Live.” Macdonald manned the desk from 1994 to 1998, then Quinn took the reins from 1998 to 2000. Both went on to appear in TV shows and movies and command the stage in their respective stand-up tours across the country.

Macdonald starred in the cult classic “Dirty Work” and appear in many Adam Sandler films, including “Billy Madison.” His 2011 Comedy Central special “Me Doing Stand-up” was hailed by The Guardian as one of the best stand-up specials of all time, and Comedy Central named him in their top 100 comedians of all time. Macdonald is known for retiring all material he has used on specials and guaranteeing that no two shows will ever be identical.

Quinn is a Brooklyn native who first gained fame as a personality on the MTV game show “Remote Control.” After his run on “Saturday Night Live,” he hosted Comedy Central’s “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn,” but he has achieved critical acclaim with his work on and off Broadway. His one-man shows have included “Colin Quinn: An Irish Wake,” “Colin Quinn: Long Story Short” (also an HBO special), “Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional” (available on Netflix) and “Colin Quinn: The New York Story,” which was directed by Jerry Seinfeld for Netflix. His recent credits include “Trainwreck,” “Girls” and his web series “Cop Show,” streaming now on LStudio.com.

In 2019, Quinn premiered his newest one-man show, “Red State Blue State,” to rave reviews at The Minetta Lane Theatre in New York. The special was adapted into CNN’s first comedy special in May 2019 and started streaming on Netflix in August 2019.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $39, $49, $59, $64 and $69 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

 

