Comedian Brian Regan is set to perform at the Solvang Festival Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Funnyman Brian Regan will take the Solvang Festival Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, as the first-ever comedian to perform at the theater.

Regan, who each year visits close to 100 cities across North America with his standup routine, is set to make a stop in Solvang. 

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Solvang Theaterfest and Rotary Club of Solvang.

