A few months ago, I was lucky enough to be a part of the GLC, or “Global Leadership Connection” program.
I was invited to take part in two days of leadership exercises and presentations with students across Santa Barbara County and given the chance to win scholarships for my leadership experience.
Not only did I learn many valuable lessons relating to leadership and how to make a positive contribution to my community, but I also met some inspiring leaders who are responsible for the GLC program and the opportunities it presents. One of these people — the founder of GLC — is Carole Harder.
Harder has worked with young people for the past 40 years and decided to start GLC when she moved to the Santa Ynez Valley and found a lack of youth leadership programs in the area.
With the help of colleges such as University of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara City College, Westmont, as well as other people in the community interested in the uplifting of young people, Harder was able to make GLC a reality.
“We believe young people need to be recognized for their positive qualities and for being involved and giving back," she said. "They make a tremendous difference in their families, with their friends, their schools, and their communities."
Before one can take part in GLC, students first are nominated by their counselors or teachers. Nominees then fill out an application and attend two leadership conferences, one in which they are interviewed.
As Harder explained, “Our goal is that they meet, shake hands with, or are on a team with every student in attendance. They are our future. They need to be connected.”
At the end of the two conferences, GLC awards approximately 40 scholarships. The top six students are invited to attend an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C., with other youth leaders from across the country.
“These students become my friends for life,” Harder noted.
After being a part of GLC and meeting students like myself who wish to make a difference in our respective communities — and the world, I'm more aware of my actions, attitude, and capabilities as a leader.
I'm thankful for people like Carole Harder and those who have helped her to make GLC the outstanding program that it is today.
Harder said that she has enjoyed her work with Olympic athletes, presidents, the top-level corporate managers, and teachers and administrators, "but there is no greater joy I receive than working, communicating, and sharing with young people."
"They are our hope in the future, and I love and believe in them,” she said.
As Harder loves to say, “Leadership is energy with passion,” I hope that I can bring energy with passion to every leadership opportunity I come across. And I’m now using that energy to spread the word about GLC and what the program can do for young people.