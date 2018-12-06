We all need a support system as we navigate our own unique journey in life. While friends and community are vital in the role they play for that specific journey and its everyday ups and downs, unless they have experienced the challenges of a cancer diagnosis within their immediate family, they most likely don’t fully “get it.” That is where support circles can become an invaluable resource for kids.
Being diagnosed with cancer is hard and can be scary. Then being a parent or guardian to young children, on top of a cancer diagnosis, is something else entirely. The entire family must cope with significant changes. Priorities become rearranged, daily routines are changed or lost, and emotional stability can vanish. While the adults in the family are coping with serious, ever-changing issues, the children feel the effects of that stress and must manage their own fears and concerns. How children react to a cancer diagnosis in the family often depends on how their parents handle the crisis and the support they receive along the way. If you and your children are coping with cancer, research indicates that your children may find vital strength and resilience needed through support group activities.
The main goal of youth-focused support circles, for families managing a cancer diagnosis, is to provide children with a safe space to express themselves and communicate their feelings. Research has found that children require age-appropriate information, a safe space to share and normalize their feelings with peers who are going through a similar experience and support in communicating with family members. Through guided activities in support groups, children can explore unspoken feelings and build new ways to communicate with each other, their families and the outside community. In this supportive environment, kids come together free of judgement and criticism, capable of healing one another through laughter and a sense of belonging. Numerous cancer care studies have shown that participating in support circles play an important role in the coping process, increasing the child’s ability to adapt to cancer life changes and adopt healthy communicating behaviors.
Kid support groups can benefit all families navigating the complicated cancer process. In finding a safe space for children to express their emotions, you make it easier for them to feel safe and secure through the often unexpected and scary cancer journey. Please join us for our Kids Support Circle Holiday Party, Tuesday, Dec. 18 and check out our Mission Hope Cancer Center website and Facebook for more program details and times. The program will be held at the Mission Hope Cancer Center Conference Room, 1325 E. Church Street in Santa Maria. Come allow your children to discover the invaluable connection of community through fun, healing activities and access to counseling expertise that will build resilience through the long journey ahead. Terrie Miley will be facilitating the program with a unique blend of creative arts therapy and fun child-focused activities while offering support services as needed. Please call 805-219-HOPE (4673) and reserve your child’s spot in the program today or contact Jenni Davis directly at 805-346-3402 for more information about available support services at Mission Hope.