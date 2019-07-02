Question: Can Cancer Patients Benefit From Gentle Exercise?
Everyone needs to exercise, but when you have been diagnosed with cancer the safe options for exercise can be limited. Some safer options for most cancer patients are yoga and tai chi.
According to Dr. Kathrin Milbury from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, “It is never too late to engage in exercise, and we know from earlier studies that people can exercise while being treated with chemotherapy or radiation.” In addition Dr. Milbury states, “Caregivers sometimes have more anxiety and sleeping problems than patients. Therefore, we thought that having the patient and caregiver go through yoga instruction together would be beneficial for both partners.”
Yoga is a combination of physical poses, controlled breathing and meditation. Yoga teaches you techniques to help calm the mind, release tension and gently stretch the body to improve your health. The benefits of gentle yoga are a reduction in stress, restoring your health and improved balance. With a better sense of well-being, cancer patients can combat the uncomfortable side effects of treatment while reducing anxiety and stress.
We are pleased to offer a free summer class called Yoga for Healing with Laurie Owens. Laurie is a two-time cancer survivor who is trained in the style of Tantra Flow yoga and she is excited to share the healing yoga can provide. Beginners are welcome and please bring a yoga mat.
Tai chi is an ancient Chinese exercise of moving meditation which provides increased muscle strength, relaxation and balance through a natural flow of gentle choreographic movements. The fundamentals of tai chi involve slow, cross lateral, rhythmic movements which help to promote blood circulation and to stimulate the lymphatic system. In addition, the function of the brain and nervous system is improved.
With regular practice, body stiffness is replaced by flexibility and good body coordination which promotes healthy joints, tendons and ligaments. Inner balance is cultivated through the regulation of the breath and mental concentration; outer balance is achieved from performing the movements. Tai chi can be done in a group, alone, at home, in a park or anywhere you feel comfortable.
The art of tai chi soothes the mind from stress and can improve your mood. Tai chi is an excellent exercise option because it does not place undue stress on joints and muscles so it is unlikely to cause pain or injury. There are many types of tai chi and we are pleased to offer Tai Chi Chuan with Elizabeth Hillis as a free summer class. Elizabeth has been a chaplain at Dignity Health for the past eleven years and is trained in Yang Style T’ai Chi Ch’uan.
Patients, survivors and caregivers are welcome to join us for Yoga for Healing every Wednesday in July and August at 9 a.m. and or for tai chi in July and August at 10:30 a.m. at the Mission Hope Conference Room, 1325 East Church Street in Santa Maria.
Please contact Mission Hope Cancer Center at 805.219.HOPE (4673) to make your reservations, address any questions you may have or to sign up for any of our on-going programs. We are here to help!