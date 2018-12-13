Anyone diagnosed with a cancer related to our blood formation has every reason to be more hopeful and positive than ever before. Blood cancer patients, including those with any type of Lymphoma, Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, or even certain other types of blood disorders, are living in a time of innovation, discovery, new hope for great ongoing management, and even sometimes, a cure. The science is moving incredibly fast with new research opening doors that did not exist even a year ago.
Examples of newer therapies that are disease or cell-type specific treatments include CAR-T, Targeted Immunotherapy, variations on bone marrow transplantation protocols, and new chemotherapy agents. Along with entirely new approaches to destroying these cancer cells, come new and different side effects and ways of managing those side effects, if and when they occur. There is actually new research findings published daily.
Mission Hope Cancer Center is keeping up with this fast-moving field by providing the latest information and connections to patients and families facing these challenges. The Marian Cancer Center is an integral part of this team, offering a wide variety of specialty services. These focus on guiding patients through the maze of information and proven interventions to support them in their journey through and beyond the cancer experience.
A great starting place for anyone seeking information about such cancers and their treatment is our monthly Lymphoma, Leukemia and Multiple Myeloma Support Group. Open to all, this gathering provides a safe, informative setting focused on answering all questions related to this type of cancer journey. With the explosion of new therapies in this field of cancer management, it is helpful to have access to a place where your questions can be answered without time pressures and in terms that you can understand. This group meets the third Thursday of each month at 2 p.m., and is led by a cancer nurse/longtime cancer survivor.
One of the biggest challenges for patients/families with these cancers can be the expenses that are attached to the newer treatments and therapies. Financial concerns have become one of the biggest stressors associated with these diagnoses. The Marian Cancer Center can offer assistance by matching the patient/diagnosis with a wide variety, ever-changing resource list that can help families manage these challenges and spend more time and energy getting through the treatments and returning to a good quality of life. Similar programs help overcome transportation, mobility and strength challenges, dietary modifications, as well as other emotional concerns that arise during your cancer journey.
On Thursday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m., we are hosting a holiday celebration of hope, focused on battles won, and the joy of surviving. Please join us in the Mission Hope Conference Room as we close out another year and plan what you would like to hear/see in 2019. Refreshments will be catered by Chef Rick and you are guaranteed a warm, supportive group of people “thriving” in the face of a cancer diagnosis! Please call 805-219-HOPE (4673) to make your reservation.