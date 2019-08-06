Question: How can attending a support group, while dealing with cancer, benefit?
One of the many things Mission Hope Cancer Center does well is provide support in varying forms to patients and their caregivers. This is because a strong support network can greatly reduce the stress of dealing with cancer.
So why should you get out of your comfort zone and attend a group? A recent study looked at patients going through chemotherapy and found there is an association between loneliness and mortality. Support groups bring people together who are going through similar experiences and this common ground can help take away the feelings of isolation and fill a gap between the medical treatment and the need for emotional support.
The common experiences of people in a support group mean they may have similar feelings, worries and everyday struggles. Sometimes your experiences may benefit others in the group giving you a feeling of satisfaction helping others. And more often than not, someone else in the group fully understands your struggle and may be able to offer peer support and understanding, which may lead you to needed skills to cope with the challenges.
Other benefits of participating in groups may include feeling less lonely and isolated, reduction in distress and anxiety, staying motivated, gaining hope and learning about resources which are beneficial
The hardest part about attending a group is actually making the decision to go. Look at the latest newsletter and circle a few things which may interest you. If you have questions about the group or the format of it, please talk to Mission Hope staff. They can walk you through how the group is run and what you may gain from it. If you would be more comfortable bringing a friend or advocate with you the first time, ask the staff if this is allowed. When joining a new group, you may choose to only listen the first few times. After establishing connections with others you may find that contributing your own ideas and experiences may help you get more out of it. If you try one group and after a few weeks it doesn’t feel like a good fit, feel free to try another.
There are so many different types of groups and different formats to choose from! The majority of groups at Mission Hope are “activity” groups, which include exercise in varying forms, crafting, nutrition, and lecture topics of interest to people coping with cancer. We found this format is much less intimidating to people than the general support groups where the emphasis is on sitting around and talking, sharing feelings. However, we do include several groups with the sharing format.
Support groups come in all different forms, but the common theme is when you are facing cancer, you don’t need to face it alone. Join us at the Mission Hope Cancer Center, Arroyo Grande on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. for our Living with Cancer General Support. For further information and to make your reservation, please call 805-542-5303.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org