Question: Do you have any hints on how to enjoy food while going through cancer treatment?
You or a loved one has been diagnosed with cancer, but you can still enjoy the comfort of cooking and rediscover the joy of eating. Do you think regular meals are not appetizing, or does it seem too exhausting to cook? You’re not alone – many people feel this way as they navigate through cancer treatment; however, you can use food to increase your quality of life, as well as to provide essential nutrients for recovery. You have to maintain your nutrition in order to keep up your health and strength to enable you to fight the cancer. Trying to maintain adequate caloric intake during this time can be difficult for the patient or caregiver who is trying to prepare food.
For your particular type of cancer or treatment, there may be some dos and don’ts for success. Remember, Marian Cancer Care provides, at no charge, dietary counseling for cancer patients and services to our Central Coast community. For more information, please call 805.219.HOPE (4673).
For some patients, early in the day is often the best time to eat. Eating can become more of a challenge as the day progresses due to increased fatigue. For other patients just remembering that eating is so important for the healing process.
Many foods are sources of antioxidants, phytonutrients, omega 3 fatty acids, fiber and/or other nutrients known to help prevent cancer. Pumpkin can be a holiday staple for many families, and for some, it may be one of the tastiest ways to enhance the body's own natural cancer fighting ability. Pumpkins are packed with nutrients called carotenoids, which have been linked to the prevention of colon, prostate, breast, and lung cancer. Other such examples are sweet potatoes, carrots, and butternut and acorn squash.
Apples are another food packed with cancer preventing properties, thanks to the nutrient quercitin, which protects DNA in the body's cells from damage that could lead to the development of cancer. To get the most protection against cancer from apples, eat them with the skin on and not combined with sugar and fats, like in a pie.
Snack on popcorn. Did you know that popcorn is a whole grain? Wild or brown rice are also whole grains. Use them for soups, stuffing or as a side dish. Make a dip out of smoked salmon. Serve shrimp along with raw vegetables. Don't forget the cocktail sauce and salsa. Tomatoes are an excellent source of lycopene, vitamin C and potassium. Serve cranberry relish or sauce as a condiment or side dish; use cranberry juice in the holiday party punch.
The overall key to finding cancer-fighting foods is to look for a rainbow of colors. Produce like pomegranates, tomatoes, eggplant, grapes, cherries, and turnips that have brighter and richer pigment, also have higher level of nutrients. Eating whole foods typically provides greater health benefits than taking a dietary supplement.
Add dried fruits and nuts to salads. Consider making dips made from legumes, such as hummus or black bean dip, which are good sources of fiber and other phytonutrients. Make a snack mix out of dried cranberries, almonds and dark chocolate bits. All nuts are high in antioxidants, protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. Use dark chocolate and walnuts in baked goods. Dark chocolate (my favorite) has more antioxidants (known as flavonols or phenols) than milk chocolate.
And don't think you have to avoid sweets. Contrary to popular belief, sugar doesn't feed cancer.
Dr. April Kennedy is Board Certified in Medical Oncology and Fellowship trained in Medical Oncology and Hematology. As an associate of Central Coast Medical Oncology located in Santa Maria, she treats people with cancer and hematology disorders. Dr. Kennedy also serves as a member of the Marian Medical Center’s and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital’s specialized oncology staff. She can be reached at 805-349-9393.