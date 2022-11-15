Turkey Bingo is back!
Once again, the rafters of Solvang’s Veterans Memorial Building will ring with triumphant shouts of “Bingo” and groans of those with only one square not covered.
However it goes, the annual event is great fun and a family tradition with many Valley-ites in attendance.
It’s not uncommon to see three generations sitting in a row, bent over their cards and willing the call to be their missing number.
It was started in 1914 to raise funds for ongoing expenses and upkeep of Solvang’s town meeting place, Dania Hall. Later the running of Turkey Bingo (TB) passed into the hands of the Danish ladies and later came under the auspices of Alpha Pi Sorority, whose membership included daughters and granddaughters of those who started it.
My first memories of TB were going with my grandmother in the mid-60s when beans were still being used to mark numbers. It was held at Dania Hall, although the turkeys had graduated from burlap sack-shrouded gobblers in the basement to a pile of frozen ones.
I am sorry to have missed those live turkey days as I heard that the noise from the basement often drowned out the on-stage caller.
Well, the bingo torch has passed once more.
Solvang School PTO took it over in 2019 and promptly had to shut it down in 2020 due to COVID. Still off the calendar last year, it’s been resurrected for 2022 and is set for Saturday at the Vets Building in Solvang.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. and Bingo will run from 5 to 9 p.m.
Long overdue, the format has been changed to a more efficient pace. Players pay at the door, adults are $10 and those 12 years and under are $6. Each entry gets one card and additional ones are available for $5. Won’t change the odds, but will make for quicker games.
In addition, food will be available for purchase and as usual it’s a “no outside food, please” event.
All proceeds go to the Solvang School’s PTO programs and, since I’ve helped during the Alpha Pi years, I know the PTO worker bees will earn every penny.
After a recent organizational meeting with PTO president Candice Libera, my daughter Wendy came home with a recipe that’s perfect for the upcoming holidays.
Melissa Hirth made a platter full of meatballs glazed with a cranberry sauce that Wendy deemed delicious.
Since said daughter has a decidedly well-developed palate, I’m trusting Melissa’s recipe and plan to make it for Thanksgiving as an appetizer for our dinner, complete with the turkey that I plan to win this Saturday.
Melissa’s recipe can be made into large meatballs and served as an entrée, or smaller ones to be eaten with toothpicks. While this one calls for ground beef, I don’t see any reason it can’t be made with ground turkey, chicken or even pork. All should work well whether for dinner or finger food.
Try these soon and don’t forget to support Turkey Bingo, it’s great fun for a good cause.
CRANBERRY MEATBALLS
meatballs:
2 pounds ground beef
1 cup panko bread crumbs
2 eggs, beaten
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 shallot, minced
1/3 cup ketchup
sauce:
2 (14 ounce) cans jellied cranberry sauce
1 (18 ounce) bottle barbecue sauce*
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix ground beef with panko, eggs, soy sauce, pepper, garlic, shallot and ketchup. Form into balls (anywhere from white bocce ball to bite-sized), place on rimmed baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes.
In a saucepan over low heat, combine cranberry sauce, barbecue sauce and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer and stir until smooth. Add meatballs, cover loosely and simmer for one hour.
Serve in a crock pot and pass the toothpicks.
*Melissa uses Sweet Baby Ray’s Original Sauce and says that recipe can be doubled or tripled.