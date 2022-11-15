wooden spoon

Turkey Bingo is back!

Once again, the rafters of Solvang’s Veterans Memorial Building will ring with triumphant shouts of “Bingo” and groans of those with only one square not covered.

However it goes, the annual event is great fun and a family tradition with many Valley-ites in attendance.

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.

